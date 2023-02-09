Oregon prepares for psilocybin rollout

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians are on the cusp of legal psychedelic experiences.

The Oregon Health Authority started taking applications for psilocybin service permits in January, and although it could still be several months before Oregonians have access to psilocybin services, a clearer picture of what that experience will be like is coming together.

“These sessions happen in a licensed facility,” said Tom Eckert, one of the chief petitioners of the ballot measure to legalize psilocybin use in Oregon. “It’s not a situation where people take psilocybin home and work with it in that way. You go to a licensed facility, work with a professional, and go through a sequence of sessions that we call psilocybin services.

Eckert is also Program Director at InnerTrek, a company that trains people to administer psilocybin. The company began training psilocybin facilitators in October.

With a background in psychotherapy, Eckert imagines people will be able to use psilocybin to deal with past trauma and mental health issues.

“I’ve talked to many combat veterans, for example, who really had their lives turned upside down with the symptoms of PTSD who have found full remission from those symptoms through psilocybin-assisted therapy,” said Eckert.

Oregon law also allows for non-clinical uses of psilocybin. John Dennis, a psilocybin advocate who has been working in the psychedelic space since the early 2000s, sees the potential for a variety of uses.

“The measure allows people to take psilocybin for virtually any reason, which would include more medical and therapeutic type applications but it would also cover things like spiritual growth and religious experience. It would cover kind of micro-dosing and kind of performance optimization,” said Dennis.

According to the state’s administrative rules on psilocybin, the psychedelic mushrooms will be grown only by licensed growers, with tight restrictions on growing conditions. Facilitators who administer psilocybin at licensed service centers will also need to be licensed, and complete 120 hours of training.

People who are given psilocybin can expect to spend at least an hour at a service center for a dose of less than 2.5 milligrams, and up to six hours if they take a high dose, which is between 35 and 50 mg. They’ll also be required to complete a preparation session at least 24 hours prior to taking their first dose.

“The best we can do is create a regulated system,” said Eckert. We create a licensure structure. We create training. We evaluate the science. The whole frame is built around safety.”

The Oregon Health Authority does list potential side effects to psilocybin use, like anxiety and confusion, increased blood pressure, and elevated heart rate.

