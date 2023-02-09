Oregon Supreme Court denies petition to overturn block on gun control Measure 114

Federal judge rules against Measure 114 challenge
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:15 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon’s newest gun control bill is facing more road blocks.

The Oregon Supreme Court is upholding an order blocking Measure 114 from taking effect. The state had filed a motion to reverse a Harney County judge’s order that blocked the measure from going into effect.

According to a ruling, the Oregon Supreme Court denied the state’s petition. The court said its decision has “no bearing on the parties’ respective positions as to the underlying proceeding, including the merits of plaintiffs’ complaint, and it did not bar any future challenge arising from the underlying action.”

The court also said it “recognized that the legal status of Measure 114 is of significant concern to many Oregonians and that the judicial branch’s role is to resolve disputes such as challenges to laws enacted by the legislative branch, including the people exercising their initiative power.”

The measure, passed by Oregon voters last month to put new restrictions on gun sales, was originally set to go into effect on Thursday. Measure 114 intends to create a new permit process for those buying firearms, making sure background checks are complete for the sale or transfer of a gun. It also puts restrictions on magazine capacities.

Voters were almost evenly split about the gun restrictions measure. It passed by just 5000 votes out of the 2 million votes cast.

