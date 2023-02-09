Portland fire struck with hiring pause, spending curtailment

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Concerns over costs are forcing leaders with Portland Fire & Rescue to make some difficult decisions. According to Commissioner Rene Gonzalez’s office, PF&R is spending too much on overtime because “straight-time” staffing is insufficient. His office says the Fire Bureau is approaching spending $25 million in the fiscal year and at his direction, the Fire Bureau has begun a comprehensive review of their policies, procedures and spending.

In a memo released earlier this week by Fire Chief Sara Boone, due to the significant budgetary pressure in the FY 2022-2023, immediate actions are necessary to avoid overspending. As of Feb. 6, Chief Boone says the Fire Bureau is taking the following measures:

Hiring – all recruitments for all position types will be paused or stopped and no new recruitments will be launched until a future date that is yet to be determined. Any exceptions to this policy will require approval from our Commissioner-in-Charge.

Materials & Services spending curtailment – through 6/30/23, unplanned, discretionary, non-routine (not on a contract), and/or expenditures larger than $5,000 will require advance approval from Kezia Wanner or designee. This applies to all purchases that are not essential to providing emergency services. Procurement card purchases will be subject to detailed review and large expenditures or patterns of expenditures will be identified and followed up.

Capital Expenditures spending curtailment – through 6/30/23, all capital purchases will require advance approval from Kezia Wanner or designee.

New vehicles and vehicle replacements – No new vehicle leases, purchases, or replacements will be allowed without prior approval from Kezia Wanner or designee.

“The causal factors for the bureau’s projected overspending include personnel costs exceeding budget, inflationary costs for goods and services, unplanned delivery of vehicles and apparatus for the current fiscal year, and startup costs related to a new division,” said Chief Boone in the agency-wide memo. “The bureau is determined to not overspend its budget, and in doing is making difficult decisions.”

Commissioner Gonzalez stated their “goal is for this curtailment to last only as long as necessary. In the city’s coming budget cycle, I will be an advocate for Portland Fire to receive adequate funds to fill this shortfall and fully maintain its frontline services.”

His office also added in an additional statement, saying “The Commissioner will be in close contact with Fire Bureau leadership about their staffing levels, and he reserves the right to make exceptions to this curtailment at his discretion and where appropriate. Keeping frontline services at the levels expected by the public is a top priority. ­Straight time staffing (as opposed to overreliance on overtime) in fire emergency response is an absolute priority for the Commissioner.”

FOX 12 reached out to Isaac McLennan, the President of the Portland Fire Fighters’ Association, IAFF Local 43, who provided the following statement:

“Portland Firefighters are here to protect our city and our fellow residents. We must have the right number of firefighters in our neighborhood fire stations to accomplish that goal. Due to closing training in 2019, low recruiting, and a record number of resignations in the last year, we have had to fill our firehouses with voluntary and forced mandatory overtime. This means our firefighters are working 60 to 70 hours a week to keep our City safe. In some cases, firefighters are working over 100 hours a week. Our city needs to continue to recruit and retain firefighters, not freeze hiring. That’s how we are in this mess in the first place. Reducing the number of firefighters on duty or shutting down fire trucks is not safe. In an emergency, we only get one chance to save a life. Possibly your life. We feel confident that Commissioner Gonzalez and Fire Chief Boone understand that we cannot afford to close training or freeze hiring of firefighters.”

In the agency-wide memo, Chief Boone stated, “We anticipate that our financial condition will remain challenging going into FY 2023-24. Some of these measures may be carried over beyond June 2023; we will provide an update on whether we will retain or remove them at the start of the new fiscal year.”

