Portland man affiliated with ‘Rollin’ 60s Crips’ gang gets 6.4 years for possessing gun

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 34-year-old Portland man and affiliate of the ‘Rollin’ 60s Crips’ gang was sentenced Thursday for illegally possessing a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon.

Kneko Tyray Moore faces 77 months in federal prison, about six-and-a-half years, followed by three years of probation.

According to court documents, on April 17, 2020, police responded to the Lone Fir Cemetery after callers reported that about 20 people were having a barbeque and playing loud music in the cemetery during COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Police said they found the gathering was a memorial party for Patrick Kimmons, a deceased Rollin’ 60s Crips gang member buried there. An undercover officer said they saw “known members or associates” of the Rollin’ 60s Crips gang, including Moore. Moore, along with five others, were on state or federal supervision following felony weapons convictions.

When marked police cars arrived, Moore sped away in a black sedan, nearly hitting a tree and an unmarked police vehicle, police said.

Police followed Moore and pulled him over after he almost struck another car, they said. They recognized Moore as a Rollin’ 60s affiliate and convicted felon and said he was “visibly nervous and trembling.”

Police arrested Moore for interfering with an officer and impounded his car. After searching the vehicle, police said they found a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol with a chambered round on the front passenger floorboard.

On Oct. 6, 2020, a federal grand jury in Portland indicted Moore with illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and on Dec. 10, 2021, he was found guilty.

