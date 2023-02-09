Portland’s Philadelphia Eagles fan club is ready for game day

By Ayo Elise
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:33 AM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – The Eagles Nest PDX - the Portland chapter of the Philadelphia Eagles fan club - is excited for the team to take on the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl this Sunday! With the club being around for decades, FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks with a few members to learn more about how they’re getting ready for the big game.

To learn more about the Eagles Nest PDX, check them out in Facebook here.

There are a few bars in town that Kansas City Chief fans can gather like Hop Haven and Home Turf.

