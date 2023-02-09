Report: Blazers waive Greg Brown III after multiple trades

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Trail Blazers have waived forward Greg Brown III, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes of the Bleacher Report.

This was the 21-year-old’s second year with the team, appearing in 48 games his rookie season and 16 over this season. Drafted out of Texas, Brown was signed on a two-way contract.

In his 16 appearances this season, the 6′7″ forward averaged 5.8 minutes per game, 1.8 points and 1.2 rebounds.

Brown’s departure follows a series of trades by the Blazers over the past 24 hours putting the team over the roster limit.

