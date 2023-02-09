Report: Blazers waive Greg Brown III after multiple trades

Portland Trail Blazers forward Greg Brown III, right, drives to the basket past Maccabi...
Portland Trail Blazers forward Greg Brown III, right, drives to the basket past Maccabi Ra'anana guard Alex Leder during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)(Craig Mitchelldyer | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:33 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Trail Blazers have waived forward Greg Brown III, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes of the Bleacher Report.

This was the 21-year-old’s second year with the team, appearing in 48 games his rookie season and 16 over this season. Drafted out of Texas, Brown was signed on a two-way contract.

In his 16 appearances this season, the 6′7″ forward averaged 5.8 minutes per game, 1.8 points and 1.2 rebounds.

Brown’s departure follows a series of trades by the Blazers over the past 24 hours putting the team over the roster limit.

