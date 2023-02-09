Woodshop fire interrupts classes at N Portland high school

Woodshop fire interrupts classes at N Portland high school
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:13 PM PST
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A fire interrupted classes at Roosevelt High School in north Portland on Thursday afternoon, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

At about 1 p.m., fire crews responded to the school on North Central Street. They found a fire in the school’s woodshop sawdust collection hopper, placed at the exterior of the building.

Firefighters said there was no smoke inside the building when they arrived, but as crews worked to extinguish the flames, some smoke did drift inside. Fans were set up to blow it back out.

School staff and students were evacuated to the athletic field and were all accounted for. There were no injures reported.

