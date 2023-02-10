1 dead, 3 treated for overdose in McMinnville house

MCMINNVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - One woman died after four people in a McMinnville house were treated for drug overdose early Friday morning, according to the McMinnville Police Department.

At about 1 a.m., fire crews responded to an address on Northwest Cedar Street after a report of multiple unconscious people. They found three men and one woman, with two people in cardiac arrest. Two people were found in the kitchen, one in the dining room and one in the garage, police said.

Fire crews and police used up all the Narcan they had with them and Yamhill County Sherriff’s deputies also responded, bringing additional Narcan.

Responders preformed CPR on one man and one woman. All three men were revied at the house and then taken to the hospital. Firefighters continued trying to revive the woman before she was eventually taken to the hospital as well, where she later died.

Police said all McMinnville police and Yamhill deputies on duty were involved with the response, as well as four ambulances and “all accompanying McMinnville Fire personnel.” One ambulance, after carrying a patient to the hospital had to return and take a second patient to the hospital, police said.

“One of the ambulances had to be driven by a police officer because there were not enough fire personnel to tend the patient in the back and drive the ambulance,” police said.

Detectives said the people had taken fentanyl and cocaine. Police said they also found two firearms in the house, one carried by an unconscious man and one left in plain view in the laundry room. Police said they took the guns “for safekeeping.”

Around the same time, police said two overdose patients were dropped off at the hospital by private vehicles and another overdose patient arrived by ambulance from the Yamhill County Jail, leaving the hospital to treat at least seven overdose patients. Police said they did not yet know if any of the additional cases were related to the NW Cedar Street incident.

The case is still being investigated and anyone with information is asked to call the McMinnville Police Department at 503-434-2337.

