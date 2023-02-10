Student killed in stabbing at Minnesota high school; suspect in custody

Police responded Friday to a stabbing at Harding High School in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Police responded Friday to a stabbing at Harding High School in St. Paul, Minnesota.(WCCO via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:38 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Gray News) - Police in Minnesota said a stabbing at a high school Friday killed a student, and another student was taken into custody.

St. Paul police said it happened inside Harding High School. Officers responded to find school staff giving aid to the victim, a 15-year-old boy, said public information officer Sgt. Mike Ernster in a news conference.

The student was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Officers identified a male suspect and took him into custody at the school. Ernster said the suspect was 16 years old and also a student at Harding.

Police said they do not know a motive for the stabbing at this time.

