$2,500 reward offered to find 2019 Salem bar shooting suspect, police say all leads ‘exhausted’

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are asking people to help find the suspect in a 2019 deadly shooting outside a Salem bar, the Salem Police Department announced Thursday.

At about 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 18, 2019 police responded the Pine Street Pub at 460 Pine Street Northeast after reports of a shooting. Police found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital where the 37-year-old man recovered and the woman, identified as 40-year-old Jennifer Black, died.

During the investigation, detectives learned two men approached three people outside the bar before one of the men opened fire. Detectives also discovered that a third victim, a man, had been shot as well.

Police said they are still looking for the shooter and his companion and have exhausted all leads. The companion is not considered a suspect, but police are hoping to speak with him.

Acting-Lieutenant Garon Boyce of the Investigations Division said they are hoping to find witnesses who might have seen the suspect or know who the two men were.

“We may have missed speaking with someone who was at the location that night as there were many people at scene,” Boyce said. “Understandably, some patrons left immediately, but it is important we speak with everyone.”

The case is featured on Crime Stoppers of Oregon. The reward offer of up to $2,500 remains available to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest in the case. Information can be submitted directly through Crime Stoppers or by calling the Salem Police Tips Line at 503-588-8477. Salem police case number 19-31224.

