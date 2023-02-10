37-year-old woman gets 5 years for $2.5 M Corvallis credit card fraud, illegal pot farms

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - A California woman was sentenced Thursday for using fraudulent credit cards to run a Corvallis cannabis shop, illegal grow operations and to buy luxury items, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon.

According to court documents, 37-year-old Mariam Gevorkova of Glendale, Calif. was sentenced to five years in federal prison followed by five years of probation for a fraud scheme that cost multiple banks more than $2.5 million.

Gevorkova was also ordered to pay more than $2.5 million in restitution.

In Dec. 2016, the FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service began to investigate a credit card “bust-out” fraud, run by people in the Corvallis area.

A credit card “bust-out” starts with obtaining credit cards to make large purchases and run up large balances with no intent to pay. After making the purchases, payments are made to the cards from bank accounts. Then, the perpetrators report to those banks that the payments were not authorized. The banks, in turn, seek reimbursement from the credit card companies.

According to court documents, Gevorkova and her accomplices opened credit card accounts with stolen and fictitious identities. She used the cards to operate the Corvallis Cannabis Club, a state-licensed marijuana shop where she also recruited employees into her scheme. Gevorkova and her accomplices purchased jewelry and clothing, funded gambling and vacations and begin operating at least two illegal large marijuana grows.

After the fraud investigation uncovered the illegal grow operations, Gevorkova and eight accomplices were charged with conspiring, manufacturing and distributing controlled substances on June 11, 2018.

Eventually, on Aug. 31, 2020, Gevorkova was charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to manufacture or possess with intent to distribute marijuana. Two weeks later, on Oct. 13, 2020, she waived indictment and pleaded guilty to all three charges.

