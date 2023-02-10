75-year-old woman missing from SW Portland, Search and Rescue activated

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 75-year-old woman is missing and endangered Thursday evening after police said she walked away from her southwest Portland home, according to the Washington County Sherriff’s Office.

Helene Rosenthal walked away from her home near Southwest Oleson Road and Southwest Vermont Street at about 3:30 p.m., police said.

Police said Rosenthal will need help getting home “due to medical diagnosis.” At about 8 p.m. Thursday, police said Washington County Search and Rescue had been activated to search for her.

Helene Rosenthal:

A white woman with red hair and brown eyes.

Is about 5-foot, 3-inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds.

Last seen wearing a royal blue coat and navy blue baseball cap with “Maui Hawaii” in white (pictured).

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to call WCSO at 503-629-0111.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.