Battle over pickleball courts in Lake Oswego neighborhood

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KPTV) - There’s a new controversy brewing in one Lake Oswego neighborhood and it has to do with pickleball, specifically where to play the game.

Last month, the Lake Oswego City Council directed the Parks and Recreation Department to begin the conversion of the Westlake Park tennis courts into pickleball courts, and to convert the current pickleball courts at George Rogers Park into tennis courts.

It’s a decision that’s not sitting well with the people preparing to have pickleball come to their neighborhood, and residents are now organizing to try to challenge the council’s decision.

One neighbor says this will hurt their quality of life, bring noise pollution, and could even affect their home values.

“My fellow homeowners and I are just really concerned that the city is looking to move a problem from one part of the city to another part of the city,” Taylor Drake, a Lake Oswego resident, said. “As we know, they’ve closed George Rogers Park for noise issues and now they’re planning to do the same to Westlake Park, and the same problem that has occurred in George Rogers is just gonna get moved over here to Westlake.”

FOX 12 also spoke to Antonio Bentivoglio, President of the Lake Oswego Pickleball Club. He says they understand the concern and it was not their decision to move to Westlake, they just want a place to play, but he also says there are ways to reduce negative impacts.

“I think at any park neighbors should expect noise and that’s because it’s the definition of a park. There are ways to mitigate that noise, reduce it below levels where it’s going to be annoying to anybody,” Bentivoglio said.

This is not a done deal, according to information on the Parks and Recreation Department’s website. They say it is premature at this stage to know whether or not the conversion will be approvable and, if so, under what terms. But they’re hopeful that the site will be suitable for pickleball.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.