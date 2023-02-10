City of Portland pauses cleanups along ODOT land after $2 million spent

By Drew Marine
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:31 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - When you drive on I-5 and other interstates around Portland, you may notice tents and trash dot the sides of the road.

“Every day it gets worse but there’s nothing we can do about it unfortunately,” native Portlander, Junior, said.

To manage homeless camps along interstates, the Oregon Department of Transportation gives the City of Portland $2 million every year to clean up homeless camps on their land and freeways. This year, however, Portland spent all $2 million five months before the fiscal year is over.

So, for now, cleanups on ODOT highways are paused as Portlanders said they noticed improvements.

SEE ALSO: Oregon Supreme Court denies petition to overturn block on gun control Measure 114

“I do see they do a little bit of cleaning up, but after they clean up, the homeless just come back. It seems for some reason they like being on the side of the freeway,” Matthew McKinney said.

Sandie Jacobson lives in North Portland near I-5. She said her unhoused neighbors who live along the freeway have been nothing but respectful of the area and said other camps could use the help.

“We’ve never had any trouble with them. It’s always clean,” Jacobson said. " That’s sad it’s run out so fast you know? I know there’s a lot of camps that need cleaning up. I’ve seen so many.”

The City of Portland said they increased their impact reduction program and outreach teams, so, in turn, they said ODOT asked for more frequent cleanups to move people away from dangerous roadways, as there is currently a camping ban along state freeways and highways.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald McDonald House Charities raffling off Pappy Van Winkle flight
Oregon Liquor agency officials used inside knowledge to hoard expensive bourbons
Customer’s shocked as another closure hits Jantzen Beach.
Customers shocked as another closure hits Jantzen Beach
Dream Girls coffee stand in Hillsboro, Oregon owned by 61-year-old Jeffery Scott Hebner. He is...
Court documents paint chilling picture of drugs, rape, prostitution at Hillsboro bikini coffee stand
14 arrested and $4K in merchandise recovered in Tigard Police shoplifting sting.
14 arrested and $4K in merchandise recovered in Tigard police shoplifting sting
Police say Timothy Jacob Benz, age 41, of Rhododendron has been arrested after posing as a...
Man has been posing as cop in the Mt. Hood area, police say

Latest News

City of Portland pauses cleanups along ODOT land after $2 million spent
Lents Neighborhood Organization donates to repair vandalized PPB memorial wall
Many high-income earners still owe new Metro new income tax
Many high-income earners still owe new Metro new income tax
Many high-income earners still owe new Metro new income tax
Many high-income earners still owe new Metro new income tax