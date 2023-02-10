City of Portland pauses cleanups along ODOT land after $2 million spent

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - When you drive on I-5 and other interstates around Portland, you may notice tents and trash dot the sides of the road.

“Every day it gets worse but there’s nothing we can do about it unfortunately,” native Portlander, Junior, said.

To manage homeless camps along interstates, the Oregon Department of Transportation gives the City of Portland $2 million every year to clean up homeless camps on their land and freeways. This year, however, Portland spent all $2 million five months before the fiscal year is over.

So, for now, cleanups on ODOT highways are paused as Portlanders said they noticed improvements.

“I do see they do a little bit of cleaning up, but after they clean up, the homeless just come back. It seems for some reason they like being on the side of the freeway,” Matthew McKinney said.

Sandie Jacobson lives in North Portland near I-5. She said her unhoused neighbors who live along the freeway have been nothing but respectful of the area and said other camps could use the help.

“We’ve never had any trouble with them. It’s always clean,” Jacobson said. " That’s sad it’s run out so fast you know? I know there’s a lot of camps that need cleaning up. I’ve seen so many.”

The City of Portland said they increased their impact reduction program and outreach teams, so, in turn, they said ODOT asked for more frequent cleanups to move people away from dangerous roadways, as there is currently a camping ban along state freeways and highways.

