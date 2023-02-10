Clackamas County man in custody after robbing coffee stand, deputies say

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A Clackamas County man is in jail after robbing a coffee stand in late January, according to officials.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 23 an unknown masked man walked up to a coffee stand on SE 82nd Avenue in unincorporated Clackamas County. The man, later identified by detectives as 25-year-old Tanner Sutton Taylor, of Clackamas, held a worker at gunpoint before fleeing on foot with cash.

SEE ALSO: Family says it’s a miracle as endangered Gresham man returns home safely

Following an investigation, detectives determined Taylor as a suspect and took him into custody Tuesday.

According to the CCSO, Taylor admitted to deputies the robbery was done to support a drug addiction.

Taylor was booked into Clackamas County Jail, where he is currently being held on $270,000 bail for charges including Failure to Appear Identity Theft, Robbery II and Theft II.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.