Clark County deputies investigating deadly crash in Orchards

Clark County Sheriff's Office
Clark County Sheriff's Office(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:57 AM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday night.

Just after 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to a crash near the 8400 block of Northeast Padden Parkway. A witness reported a vehicle was eastbound when it went off the road and crashed in a wooded area to the south of the roadway.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and found the driver dead. The driver has not been identified at this time. The sheriff’s office said the medical examiner’s office will release the driver’s name.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Detective Trueblood at Michael.trueblood@clark.wa.gov.

