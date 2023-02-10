COVID-19 tracker at Johns Hopkins shutting down

FILE - Johns Hopkins University's COVID tracker map is seen.
FILE - Johns Hopkins University's COVID tracker map is seen.(Source: Johns Hopkins University/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:48 AM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A prominent and influential COVID-19 tracker is shutting down next month.

On Friday, Johns Hopkins University announced it will no longer collect or report COVID-19 data.

The move is expected to start March 10.

The school’s Coronavirus Resource Center said it started the tracker to meet an urgent need at a time when governments didn’t have the capacity to collect and report COVID information.

Johns Hopkins now says U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has the most reliable COVID-19 data collection and reporting.

Most states have already scaled back the frequency of reporting COVID data.

As of January, only New York, Arkansas and Puerto Rico publish daily data for COVID cases and deaths.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald McDonald House Charities raffling off Pappy Van Winkle flight
Oregon Liquor agency officials used inside knowledge to hoard expensive bourbons
Federal judge rules against Measure 114 challenge
Oregon Supreme Court denies petition to overturn block on gun control Measure 114
Customer’s shocked as another closure hits Jantzen Beach.
Customers shocked as another closure hits Jantzen Beach
Dream Girls coffee stand in Hillsboro, Oregon owned by 61-year-old Jeffery Scott Hebner. He is...
Court documents paint chilling picture of drugs, rape, prostitution at Hillsboro bikini coffee stand
FILE - U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon.
Portland gang member gets prison time for illegal gun possession

Latest News

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said the suspect was taken into custody about 5:45 a.m....
Gunman’s capture ends 39-hour manhunt with 2 officers shot in Maryland
Behind the Pacific pocket mouse at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park
President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb....
White House says no Biden interview prior to Super Bowl
Art museum unveils new exhibit curated by 5th grader and PSU professor