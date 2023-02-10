Dry weekend ahead! Showers Monday will be followed by leftover snow showers early Tuesday

Today turned out a bit warmer than expected. Skies are partly cloudy late this afternoon and we’ll see that continue through the evening. Just a few light showers are showing up on radar right now and those disappear after sunset.

The big message over the next week is that we’ll be much drier than normal. That includes a dry weekend! Temperatures remain near normal during the daytime hours this weekend, but nights turn cooler, dropping down around freezing.

On Monday a weak, but colder system moves onshore with abundant showers. That day will be a sort of “showers and sunbreaks” day with temperatures staying in the 40s. It’ll be a great day in the Cascades for skiers with 6-10″ snow.

Portland's 3 Day Forecast (kptv)

The one spot in the 7 day forecast that COULD significantly affect your plans is late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. As the showers taper off toward sunrise Tuesday, it’ll be cold enough for snow to stick just about anywhere. Most of our models give us little or no sticking snow in the lowest elevations, but a few are trying to develop an area of steadier snowfall for at least a few hours somewhere between Portland and SW Oregon. So pay close attention to the early Tuesday morning forecast! That’s why you’ll notice a “Possible” First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday.

Beyond Tuesday morning, we’ll be in a dry and cool period the rest of next week with uneventful weather. Temperatures drop below freezing at night and highs likely remain near/below 50 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.