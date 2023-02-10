Family says it’s a miracle as endangered Gresham man returns home safely

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A local family said it’s a miracle after an endangered Gresham man was found days after he went missing.

His parents said he lost his way back home after going to a library just a few blocks from home.

His family said after he went missing on Sunday, he was spotted riding the MAX, so they focused their search on TriMet stations from Hillsboro to Gresham.

Kathy Ash said it was a mother’s worst nightmare.

“It’s heartbreaking knowing your kid is out there and then you blame yourself,” Kathy Ash, Wesley’s mom, said.

Family and friends said they’ve barely slept during the 72 hours Wesley Ash went missing.

SEE ALSO: City of Portland pauses cleanups along ODOT land after $2 million spent

His family said he went to Rockwood Library in southeast Portland on Sunday afternoon just a few blocks away from home.

“He’s 22-years-old and he has the mentality between a 10 and a 14-year-old,” Melony Buenger, Wesley’s cousin, said. “It was kind of a new thing for him and when he got out, he turned right instead of left and got lost.”

“He didn’t take anything with him, phone, money, identification, nothing,” Kathy said.

They said they immediately called Gresham Police. And more than 50 volunteers also quickly stepped up to help.

“We were posting fliers. We probably posted around six-thousand fliers,” Buenger said. “Soon working with officials, he was riding the MAX line.”

So, they focused their efforts at TriMet MAX stations all around the Portland area.

After some false alarms, a tip on Wednesday afternoon was, in fact, Wesley. Wesley was reunited with his family at the MAX station at Northeast 42nd Avenue in Hollywood. After spending three nights sleeping on the streets, his loved ones call it a miracle.

“It’s like you’re giving birth all over again. It’s like your baby’s back,” Kathy said.

And said they think angels were watching over him.

SEE ALSO: Man who attacked 2 Portland officers charged with assault

“He ran into some very nice people who fed him on the streets,” Kathy said.

“This is the biggest answer to prayer,” Buenger said.

Wesley’s family said they’re blown away by the support they received from people, businesses, and organizations in the community, as well as Gresham Police. And said he shared that he was on the MAX trying to find his way back home.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.