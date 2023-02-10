Few A.M. Showers, Drier Afternoon

Should Stay Dry Through Sunday
2/10/2023
2/10/2023(KPTV)
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:21 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning! Scattered showers are passing over the region early on this Friday, and will continue through a portion of the morning. Conditions should start to dry out as we head into midday. Today won’t be quite as warm as yesterday was, but it’ll still be quite pleasant. Expect a partly cloudy afternoon with high temperatures in the low 50s. Our weather will remain dry this weekend. There will probably be some low clouds and fog each morning, depending on how much clearing we see each night (starting tonight). Highs will reach about 50 degrees both Saturday & Sunday.

Our next wet day will be Monday. The high pressure system keeping us dry this weekend will back off to the west. This will allow a cooler trough of low pressure to move in from the Gulf of Alaska. Expect steady rain (or frequent showers) with high temperatures in the mid 40s. Once a cold front slides through, our air will turn quite a bit cooler. Temperatures will fall into the 30s, and snow levels will eventually fall below 1,000 feet. Any lingering showers Monday night into Tuesday morning could fall in the form of a wintry mix or wet snow. At this point, it doesn’t look like there will be much moisture left to bring sticking snow to the lowlands. But if this system manages to slow down, or swing a bit farther over the Pacific Ocean, we could get more wintry precipitation. I’d anticipate some dustings in our local hills, with greater snowfall totals above 1,000 feet.

Our weather will dry out Tuesday afternoon through Thursday. Expect some cold nights with temperatures dropping into the 20s and low 30s. Daytime highs will only reach the low to mid 40s.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald McDonald House Charities raffling off Pappy Van Winkle flight
Oregon Liquor agency officials used inside knowledge to hoard expensive bourbons
Federal judge rules against Measure 114 challenge
Oregon Supreme Court denies petition to overturn block on gun control Measure 114
Customer’s shocked as another closure hits Jantzen Beach.
Customers shocked as another closure hits Jantzen Beach
Dream Girls coffee stand in Hillsboro, Oregon owned by 61-year-old Jeffery Scott Hebner. He is...
Court documents paint chilling picture of drugs, rape, prostitution at Hillsboro bikini coffee stand
Wells Fargo on Roberts Ave. in Gresham, Oregon.
16-year-old arrested for Gresham bank robbery

Latest News

First Alert Thursday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (2/9)
First Alert Thursday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (2/9)
7 day
Spotty showers mixed with sunshine Friday and a dry weekend ahead
First Alert: ThursdayFirst Alert: Thursday afternoon FOX 12 weather forecast (2/9) afternoon...
First Alert: Thursday afternoon FOX 12 weather forecast (2/9)
First Alert Thursday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (2/9)
First Alert Thursday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (2/9)