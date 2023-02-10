Few A.M. Showers, Drier Afternoon

Good morning! Scattered showers are passing over the region early on this Friday, and will continue through a portion of the morning. Conditions should start to dry out as we head into midday. Today won’t be quite as warm as yesterday was, but it’ll still be quite pleasant. Expect a partly cloudy afternoon with high temperatures in the low 50s. Our weather will remain dry this weekend. There will probably be some low clouds and fog each morning, depending on how much clearing we see each night (starting tonight). Highs will reach about 50 degrees both Saturday & Sunday.

Our next wet day will be Monday. The high pressure system keeping us dry this weekend will back off to the west. This will allow a cooler trough of low pressure to move in from the Gulf of Alaska. Expect steady rain (or frequent showers) with high temperatures in the mid 40s. Once a cold front slides through, our air will turn quite a bit cooler. Temperatures will fall into the 30s, and snow levels will eventually fall below 1,000 feet. Any lingering showers Monday night into Tuesday morning could fall in the form of a wintry mix or wet snow. At this point, it doesn’t look like there will be much moisture left to bring sticking snow to the lowlands. But if this system manages to slow down, or swing a bit farther over the Pacific Ocean, we could get more wintry precipitation. I’d anticipate some dustings in our local hills, with greater snowfall totals above 1,000 feet.

Our weather will dry out Tuesday afternoon through Thursday. Expect some cold nights with temperatures dropping into the 20s and low 30s. Daytime highs will only reach the low to mid 40s.

Have a great weekend!

