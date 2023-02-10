Former Vancouver man gets 21 years, lifetime probation for creating child sex abuse materials

TACOMA Ore. (KPTV) - A 24-year-old former Vancouver, Wash. man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court to 21 years for creating images of child sexual abuse, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Washington.

Kaleb Michael Scott had already been sentenced in Clark County Superior Court to 20 years in prison and the sentences will run concurrently, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown.

According to court documents, an infant was placed in Scott’s care in 2021.

Investigators found a snapchat account linked to Scott had uploaded images of child molestation. By that time, Scott had moved to Utah but left his phone with relatives in Vancouver. A forensic search of the phone revealed 34 images of sexual abuse of an infant, and Google search terms related to images of child sexual abuse, court documents say.

At the Friday sentencing hearing in Tacoma, Chief U.S. District Judge David G. Estudillo said Scott’s actions were not only “despicable, it was calculated… He used his personal relationships to foster trust to gain access to particularly vulnerable victims, all exacerbated by having recorded his conduct, sharing images and going so far as to brag about what he was doing.”

Scott will also be required to resister as a sex offender and will face a lifetime of supervised release.

