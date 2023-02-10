On the Go with Ayo: Super Bowl snack challenge

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Superbowl is on Sunday and Ayo Elise is at Fred Meyer with the perfect Super Bowl party snacks. Check out these appetizers, drinks, foods and desserts.

Super Bowl Recipes

Blue Cheese Dip for Wings or Veggies

• 4 ounces blue cheese, such as Roquefort, Maytag Blue, Saga Blue — whatever you like

• 2/3 cup buttermilk

• 1/2 cup sour cream, see notes above

• 2 teaspoons vinegar, such as white balsamic, apple cider, or sherry

• freshly ground black pepper

• Sea salt to taste

Combine 1/3 buttermilk with all other ingredients. Then add the rest of the buttermilk until you reach the desired consistency.

Superbowl Punch

• 2 lemons, thinly sliced

• 2 limes, thinly sliced (save a few slices for garnish)

• 1 apple, sliced

• 1 c. blueberries

• 1 (12-oz.) can ginger beer

• 2 (12-oz.) bottles wheat beer (like Blue Moon Belgian White, or non-alcoholic if you prefer)

• 1 c. lemonade

• 1/2 c. seltzer

Combine all ingredients in a large pitcher (or a large bowl) and stir. Chill for 2 hours, or until cold. Serve with lime slices for garnish.

