How to watch Super Bowl LVII

GLENDALE Ariz. (KPTV) - Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium for the chance to win the Lombardi Trophy.

Although FOX will be the only live broadcaster of the game on traditional TV, there are other options to watch it.

When is kickoff?

Pregame coverage begins at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 12. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. MST.

How can I watch?

The game will be aired live on FOX. It will be streamed on FOXSports.com, via the FOX Sports app, and in the NFL+ app.

FOX Deportes will carry the Spanish-language telecast of the game.

Who’s announcing the game?

The game will be called by former NFL tight end Greg Olsen and play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt.

The sideline reporters will be Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi.

Mike Pereira, a former NFL official, will analyze the rules of the game.

Can I listen to the Super Bowl on the radio?

Super Bowl LVII can be heard on the radio. The game has its only radio home on Westwood One. The game’s announcers on the radio are former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner and Kevin Harlan.

The game will also be broadcast on several channels on SiriusXM, along with the official radio broadcasts from both teams. Additionally, you can listen to the game on WestwoodOne Sports, SiriusXM, NFL+, and the NFL app.

