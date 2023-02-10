Lents Neighborhood Organization donates to repair vandalized PPB memorial wall

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A local group is contributing funds to help restore the recently vandalized police memorial to fallen officers in Portland’s Waterfront Park.

The Lents Neighborhood Livability Association donated $2,500 to help restore the memorial after it was vandalized last week with all officers’ names who died in the line of duty damaged or completely destroyed.

There are currently 29 Portland fallen officers honored on the wall that range from the first killed in 1867 to the most recent in 2002.

Residents of the Lents neighborhood in Southeast Portland have made this $2,500 dollar donation in the hopes it will inspire others to help.

“We decided as community members from the Lents neighborhood we would step up and help them,” says Char Pennie, of the neighborhood organization. “We also go out and do rallies in the East Precinct to honor the officers that are still working. So, we have always supported the police and we would like to see more people step up and help them restore this monument.”

The memorial is maintained by the Portland Police Historical Society which is also the group accepting donations to repair the memorial.

Mayor Ted Wheeler and all Portland City Commissioners have also condemned the actions of the person or people who damaged the memorial.

