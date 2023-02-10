Man who attacked 2 Portland officers charged with assault

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man has been charged after assaulting two Portland police officers in early February, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers from the Central Precinct first responded around 9:30 a.m. Feb. 1 to an apartment building in the 950 Block of Southwest 21st Avenue. According to PPB, callers reported a man, later identified as 46-year-old Lonie Allen Hart-Ikari, checking door handles and threatening to sexually assault people inside.

Once on scene, two officers were “immediately attacked” by Hart-Ikari, PPB said at the time of his arrest.

According to the D.A.’s Office, unprovoked, Hart-Ikari punched one officer in the face before proceeding to punch the other multiple times in the face as well.

With the help of citizens, the officers gained control of Hart-Ikari, taking him into custody before anyone else was injured. Both officers were taken to the hospital, treated and released.

Hart-Ikari was charged Thursday with two counts of assaulting a public safety officer and one count of aggravated harassment.

