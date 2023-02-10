Many high-income earners still owe new Metro new income tax

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s the start of a new tax season but a relatively new tax is still hanging over some high-wage earners from 2021.

The Metro Supportive Housing Services personal income tax was passed by tri-county voters in May 2020. What it outlines is a 1% tax on individuals who make $125,000 or more a year and couples who make $200,000 or more a year. It jumps to 3% for those who make $400,000 or more a year. The money goes to programs that help those experiencing houselessness.

For the 2021 tax year, CPA and owner of Young and Company CPAs, Tom Strong, said many of his clients forgot about the tax.

“Clients were not prepared for it,” Strong said. “We prepared people’s tax forms and sent it to them and in a lot of cases people were shocked.”

Strong said in the professional CPA world, accountants knew about the new metro tax ever since it was passed back in 2020. He said since the ballot measure was passed so long ago, it faded in people’s memories.

“People don’t remember passing it,” Strong said. “A lot of higher income people may or may not have voted for it. I think it caught a lot of people by surprise.”

Strong said it’s the self-filers who were really left in the dark. Services like Turbo Tax and H&R Block didn’t have the metro tax on their software. So there was nothing to remind self-filers about the new tax.

“People didn’t get mailed a form, people didn’t get mailed instructions,” Strong said. “I think the city of Portland expected the software companies to be aware of this, to pick up this, and they didn’t.”

Metro said 41,000 people did pay the income tax, which brought in more than $200 million. The money went to help 10,000 people avoid evictions and get 2,300 people into permanent supportive housing. But to make sure everyone was on the same page about the tax, Strong said Metro should have done more to alert all those who needed to pay.

“I think it’s critical,” Strong said. “We had the same problem with the Portland Arts Tax 10 years ago. People vote on initiatives without fully understanding the consequences later on, but they also forget about them. If there’s no outreach then people can’t be expected to know about it through osmosis.”

If you think you need to file this tax, you can click here.

Click here to see if you live within the Metro area

