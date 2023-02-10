Meet Pat, the oldest living mouse in human care

A mouse in San Diego is being recognized as the oldest living mouse in human care by Guinness World Record. (Source: San Diego Zoo Safari Park)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:09 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A 9-year-old mouse in San Diego is being recognized as the oldest living mouse in human care by Guinness World Record.

Pat, a Pacific pocket mouse named after actor Sir Patrick Stewart, was born on July 14, 2013, at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, giving this tiny but mighty creature the title of the oldest living mouse.

“This recognition is so special for our team, and is significant for the species,” San Diego Zoo Wildlife’s Dr. Debra Shier said in a news release. “It’s indicative of the dedication and incredible care we as an organization provide for each species, from the largest to the very smallest.”

The title from Gunness comes on the heels of Pacific pocket mouse breeding season, according to the zoo.

“This acknowledgment is also a symbol of appreciation for species that people don’t know much about because they’re not charismatic megafauna, but are just as critical for ecosystem function,” Shier said. “These overlooked species can often be found in our own backyards—like the Pacific pocket mouse.”

The zoo explained the endangered mouse is the smallest mouse species in North America, weighing about the same as three pennies.

They disperse the seeds of native plants and encourage plant growth through their digging activities.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald McDonald House Charities raffling off Pappy Van Winkle flight
Oregon Liquor agency officials used inside knowledge to hoard expensive bourbons
Federal judge rules against Measure 114 challenge
Oregon Supreme Court denies petition to overturn block on gun control Measure 114
Customer’s shocked as another closure hits Jantzen Beach.
Customers shocked as another closure hits Jantzen Beach
Dream Girls coffee stand in Hillsboro, Oregon owned by 61-year-old Jeffery Scott Hebner. He is...
Court documents paint chilling picture of drugs, rape, prostitution at Hillsboro bikini coffee stand
FILE - U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon.
Portland gang member gets prison time for illegal gun possession

Latest News

FILE - Actor Ben Cross, from left, British filmmaker Hugh Hudson, Nigel Havers appear at the...
Hugh Hudson, ‘Chariots of Fire’ director, dead at 86
Jared Walter - Feb. 2020
Portland sex offender ‘TriMet Barber’ released from state prison
Emmett Till is pictured in this undated photo. The teenager was abducted and murdered by white...
Lawsuit seeks white woman’s arrest in Emmett Till kidnapping
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to students at Georgetown University in...
New classified document found in FBI search of Pence home
Vermont police said a man has died after he fell through a frozen lake.
Fisherman dies after falling through ice