Portland sex offender ‘TriMet Barber’ released from state prison

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Jared Walter, a notorious sex offender in Portland known for harassing and attacking women on public transit and in other public areas, was released from state prison on Friday after serving 17 months.

Walter became infamous for his well known and documented attacks over the course of a decade involving cutting women’s hair and throwing his bodily fluids on them.

In 2021, Walter was convicted and sentenced to his most recent jail time after photographing a woman in a restroom at a bar.

Walter has previously done time in prison after being found guilty of harassing and abusing several different women.

In March 2019, TriMet issued Walter their first-ever lifetime ban as a result of his repetitive behavior, but that didn’t stop him from attacking women. Walter was arrested several times afterward for allegedly sexually harassing women in public restrooms.

TriMet has recently stated that it has thought about making improvements to assist keep customers and employees safer.

