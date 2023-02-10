PPS lays out possible relocation plans for Harriet Tubman Middle School

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Public Schools is setting a plan in motion to relocate a middle school in North Portland.

Harriet Tubman Middle School is currently in North Portland right by Interstate 5.

SEE ALSO: City of Portland pauses cleanups along ODOT land after $2 million spent

The district says the move was prompted by years of protests over air quality concerns. And now that the city is planning to expand I-5, the district says it’s even more urgent they get a solid plan in place.

There are two plans being considered right now. One would be moving the school to the lot south of Jefferson High School, on the current KairosPDX campus, which is a charter school also a part of PPS.

Another option the district is considering is relocating the charter school to be on the Jefferson campus and giving Harriet Tubman the current KairosPDX campus in its entirety.

There are some concerns with the move though.

At a meeting on Wednesday, the district laid out possible risks of the move, which would include impacts to Jefferson’s fields and parking.

SEE ALSO: Art museum unveils new exhibit curated by 5th grader and PSU professor

The benefit is, because Jefferson is also located in North Portland, is that this won’t impact any feeder school plans. So if you child was supposed to go to Harriet Tubman Middle School after elementary school, that likely will not change as it will still be within the same boundary.

The district hasn’t made any final decisions yet, but it says it has allotted $120 million toward the move, which it’s hoping to have completed by 2027.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.