Seahawks fan from Vancouver named NFL Fan of the Year

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Another big award has Seattle Seahawks fans cheering, in particular one fan who lives in Vancouver, Washington.

On Thursday night at NFL Honors, Larry Bevans was named the NFL Fan of the Year. FOX 12 met him in December when he was named when he was named the Seahawks Fan of the Year.

Bevans is president of the Southwest Washington Seahawkers Booster Club and they get together at Playmakers Sports Bar and Grill in Battle Ground to watch games. He is a loyal “12″ and has travelled across the U.S. and even around the world to attend their games.

Bevans has a number of tattoos to show his fandom, but he’s about a lot more than just what happens on the grid iron. He is committed to charity work. The Seahawkers raise money through raffles to donate to charities like Bridge the Gap, Open House Ministries, and Boxes of Love.

This is what he had to say when FOX 12 spoke with him back in December.

“To be of what Seahawks do in the community. It’s always not a pretty sight to win or lose but at the end of the day, we are all friends and family.”

Bevans really is about helping people - he and his wife Deanna are foster parents and have fostered 35 different children over the years.

By the way, Bevans would want people to know that he’s not the only member of the Seahawks family that received recognition Thursday night. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year after years of being a backup, he made the Pro Bowl this season.

