Second grader who loves school buses gets boost from Salem-Keizer bus depot

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A local district pulled out all the stops for a future school bus driver on Friday.

Nash Larson is a second grader at Schirle Elementary in Salem. He is obsessed with school buses, and his mom told FOX 12 that before he was even old enough to be a student he would drive his battery-powered car to the bus stop to pick up his big sister.

This year, he finally got the chance to ride the school bus. He doesn’t even mind that he has to be at the bus stop before 7 a.m., he’s just excited about the ride.

Friday is spirit day for Schirle Elementary. Kids were encouraged to dress up as what they want to be when they grow up, and Nash went as a school bus driver.

To make the day even more special, the bus depot made him a personalized t-shirt to wear and a family friend made him an ID tag.

Nash boarded the bus Friday morning all decked out in his new gear with a huge smile on his face.

