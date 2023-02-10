Spotty showers mixed with sunshine Friday and a dry weekend ahead

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - WOW what a stunner of a day today! Most of us across the metro topped out in the mid to upper 50s under sunny skies. Eugene and Tillamook did hit the low 60s. It’s a bit breezy on the east side as expected, but wind gusts are expected to calm down this evening. I didn’t see a wind gust stronger than 30 MPH west of Gresham.

We’ll start to cloud up after sunset, and we’re expecting some rain to pass through around 8 p.m. Expect spotty, light scattered showers to continue overnight and through tomorrow morning. Friday afternoon looks mainly dry, and we’ll see more sun breaks. Afternoon temperatures will top out around 50 degrees. Models aren’t giving us more than a tenth of an inch of rain by the end of the day Friday, so you shouldn’t need an umbrella.

This weekend is looking beautiful and trending dry with high temperatures right about average-- 50 degrees. Morning clouds Saturday should clear in the afternoon. We might see some morning fog Sunday and then clouds building throughout the day, but models are wanting to keep us dry until early Monday morning. Monday will be a wet day as a low pressure system brings us widespread rain and mountain snow.

We haven’t seen much of a change with what could be on the way Monday night/Tuesday morning. Things look a little bit weaker, with models pulling back on precipitation a bit and drying us out before sunrise Tuesday morning. That lessens our chances of seeing snow in the lower elevations, but it’s still a possibility that we get some snowflakes mixing in somewhere. People up in our local hills might see a dusting in their yards, but it’ll be short-lived as we’re expected to warm back up into the low to mid 40s that afternoon.

With the cooler air coming in and drier conditions midweek, we could get a couple of chillier mornings around or below freezing. Hopefully you enjoyed the string of 50-degree days, because temperatures are trending cooler (back in the 40s) next week.

