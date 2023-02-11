1 dead after stabbing in Lents neighborhood, police say

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image
By Riley Blake
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:21 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says one person has died after a stabbing in the Lents neighborhood Friday.

Police responded to 7600 block of Southeast 98th Avenue just after 7 p.m. on reports of a body. After arriving at the scene, officers found a man outside of a home with apparent stab wounds, PPB says.

Portland Police Homicide Unit Detectives responded to the scene and are investigating.

SEE ALSO: SUV crashes into Vancouver family home before catching fire

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective William Winters William.Winters@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0466 or Detective Jason Koenig Jason.Koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0889 and reference case number 23-38314.

This is developing news and will be updated as more information becomes available.

