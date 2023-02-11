1 dead after stabbing in Lents neighborhood, police say

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says one person has died after a stabbing in the Lents neighborhood Friday.

Police responded to 7600 block of Southeast 98th Avenue just after 7 p.m. on reports of a body. After arriving at the scene, officers found a man outside of a home with apparent stab wounds, PPB says.

Portland Police Homicide Unit Detectives responded to the scene and are investigating.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective William Winters William.Winters@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0466 or Detective Jason Koenig Jason.Koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0889 and reference case number 23-38314.

This is developing news and will be updated as more information becomes available.

