Calm and dry weekend

Dry with average temps
Dry with average temps
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:26 AM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Today looks to be another nice day. We should start the day with a bit more clear skies than yesterday, but still some areas of fog. We still look like temperatures will remain near normal during the daytime hours this weekend, but nights turn cooler, dropping down around freezing. With the exception of tonight being the warmest night.

On Monday a colder system still looks like it moves onshore with abundant showers.  The day looks to be a bit of showers and sunbreaks with temperatures staying in the 40s.  The Cascades is looking at 6-10″ snow.

We’re still keeping an eye on late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.  As our models are still giving us a little or no sticking snow in the lowest elevations, but as Mark said, a few are trying to develop an area of steadier snowfall for at least a few hours somewhere between Portland and SW Oregon.

After this we’ll be in a dry and cool but there are a few early since of a possible return of snow Thursday and Friday

