Employee uses Heimlich to save elementary school student from choking

An Ohio school employee, Siara Akers, reportedly helped save a student from choking in a...
An Ohio school employee, Siara Akers, reportedly helped save a student from choking in a cafeteria this week.(Springboro Schools)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 2:06 PM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Gray News) - School officials in Ohio say a school employee saved a student from choking this week.

According to Springboro Schools, Siara Akers, a building aide at Five Points Elementary, noticed a student choking in the cafeteria during lunch.

Officials said Akers rushed over and immediately administered the Heimlich maneuver and successfully dislodged the food item.

Springboro Schools said the student’s family thanked Akers for her amazing effort and delivered a bouquet of flowers to her.

Officials also thanked Akers who said she was the first person to react in the situation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There's a new controversy brewing in one Lake Oswego neighborhood and it has to do with...
Battle over pickleball courts in Lake Oswego neighborhood
Wx Blog
Snow flakes in the forecast for early next week; what we’re seeing in the maps & models
Jared Walter - Feb. 2020
Portland sex offender ‘TriMet Barber’ released from state prison
The Pentagon shot down another unidentified object.
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
1 dead, 5 treated for overdose in McMinnville house.
1 dead, 6 treated for overdose in McMinnville

Latest News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that on his order a U.S. warplane shot down an...
Trudeau: Warplane shot down object over northern Canada
KPTV file image
Salem teen missing for more than a year found safe
A dog owner in Kansas says he find out his pet ingested meth while walking in the park.
‘Shocked’: Dog rushed to vet clinic after ingesting meth at park
Reporter Evan Lambert was arrested while covering a press conference on Wednesday.
Ohio attorney general to lead investigation into reporter’s arrest