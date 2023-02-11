Criminal investigation launched into alleged ethics violations by OLCC staff

FILE: Five bottles of Pappy Van Winkle.
FILE: Five bottles of Pappy Van Winkle.(Kentucky Derby Museum)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:11 PM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced Friday that the Oregon Department of Justice, is opening a criminal investigation into the matter involving ethics violations related to the purchase of liquor by some staff of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC).

It was revealed on Wednesday that the executive director of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, Steve Marks, and five other agency officials were found to have diverted sought-after bourbons, including Pappy Van Winkle’s 23-year-old whiskey, for their own use.

The investigation found that although the officials were paying for the whiskey, which can cost hundreds of dollars a bottle, they were able to obtain them thanks to their connections and inside knowledge at the commission. As a result, the public was denied access to the pricy liquor.

That, according to the commission’s inquiry, violates Oregon laws, including one that forbids public employees from utilizing private information for personal advantage.

Governor Tina Kotek responded by demanding new leadership in the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission and calling for the resignation of the head of Marks. She also asked for an investigation into the matter.

“This behavior is wholly unacceptable. I will not tolerate wrongful violations of our government ethics laws,” Kotek said in a statement. “I urge the commission to install new leadership and remove the managers and executive leadership who have taken advantage of their access and authority to benefit themselves.”

While being questioned by the investigator, Marks refuted claims that he had broken state and Oregonian ethical laws. He did admit, though, that as a commission worker, he had “to some extent” benefited from special treatment in getting the whiskey. The whiskeys they acquired, according to Marks and the other authorities, were never resold.

Kotek also requested that Attorney General Rosenblum make recommendations for stricter procedures to make sure ethics laws are upheld.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald McDonald House Charities raffling off Pappy Van Winkle flight
Oregon Liquor agency officials used inside knowledge to hoard expensive bourbons
Federal judge rules against Measure 114 challenge
Oregon Supreme Court denies petition to overturn block on gun control Measure 114
Customer’s shocked as another closure hits Jantzen Beach.
Customers shocked as another closure hits Jantzen Beach
FILE - U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon.
Portland gang member gets prison time for illegal gun possession
Dream Girls coffee stand in Hillsboro, Oregon owned by 61-year-old Jeffery Scott Hebner. He is...
Court documents paint chilling picture of drugs, rape, prostitution at Hillsboro bikini coffee stand

Latest News

KPTV File Image
Clackamas County man in custody after robbing coffee stand, deputies say
FILE - Ambulance
1 dead, 3 treated for overdose in McMinnville house
Jared Walter - Feb. 2020
Portland sex offender ‘TriMet Barber’ released from state prison
Art museum unveils new exhibit curated by 5th grader and PSU professor