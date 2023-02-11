Criminal investigation launched into alleged ethics violations by OLCC staff

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced Friday that the Oregon Department of Justice, is opening a criminal investigation into the matter involving ethics violations related to the purchase of liquor by some staff of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC).

It was revealed on Wednesday that the executive director of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, Steve Marks, and five other agency officials were found to have diverted sought-after bourbons, including Pappy Van Winkle’s 23-year-old whiskey, for their own use.

The investigation found that although the officials were paying for the whiskey, which can cost hundreds of dollars a bottle, they were able to obtain them thanks to their connections and inside knowledge at the commission. As a result, the public was denied access to the pricy liquor.

That, according to the commission’s inquiry, violates Oregon laws, including one that forbids public employees from utilizing private information for personal advantage.

Governor Tina Kotek responded by demanding new leadership in the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission and calling for the resignation of the head of Marks. She also asked for an investigation into the matter.

“This behavior is wholly unacceptable. I will not tolerate wrongful violations of our government ethics laws,” Kotek said in a statement. “I urge the commission to install new leadership and remove the managers and executive leadership who have taken advantage of their access and authority to benefit themselves.”

While being questioned by the investigator, Marks refuted claims that he had broken state and Oregonian ethical laws. He did admit, though, that as a commission worker, he had “to some extent” benefited from special treatment in getting the whiskey. The whiskeys they acquired, according to Marks and the other authorities, were never resold.

Kotek also requested that Attorney General Rosenblum make recommendations for stricter procedures to make sure ethics laws are upheld.

