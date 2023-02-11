Prineville twins airlifted to Portland to be treated for RSV

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RVS) is still sending children to the hospital even as the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said the number of positive cases is dropping since the peak in November of last year.

Ryan Hood’s niece and nephew, Hartlee and Holden, are battling the virus at Randal’s Children’s Hospital in North Portland. They were airlifted from Central Oregon to Portland on Monday. Hood said the twins started showing symptoms at the end of January but it was this week their mother and Hood’s sister, Lindsay, took them to see their local pediatrician. It escalated from there.

SEE ALSO: Criminal investigation launched into alleged ethics violations by OLCC staff

“For Lindsay, it was extremely terrifying the way things quickly evolved,” Hood said. “It started off with flu-like symptoms. They went to the hospital and then immediately flew here. It was a loss of control. It must have been absolutely terrifying for her.”

Hood said Holden is on a ventilator and Hartlee may need to go back on one.

“It can be pretty scary for a mom,” Hood said. “But Lindsay was telling me that can be what’s best for the babies. Instead of straining to breathe, their bodies can focus on eating.”

This RSV season is record-breaking for Oregon. At the peek of the season back in November of 2022, beds at children’s hospitals were filling up as fast as they were emptied. The positivity rate at that time was around 25%. But no the latest OHA data shows that the number has dropped to about 5%. It the trend follows last year’s RSV season, that rate will continue to drop. Even so, the virus is still out there and is still sending little ones to the hospital, like Hartlee and Holden.

SEE ALSO: Battle over pickleball courts in Lake Oswego neighborhood

“I was talking to my mom and sister on the way over here, they really wanted people to know, the first signs of any cold-like symptoms or anything, take your kids in right away,” Hood said.

Hood said that through all of this, his sister is seeing the positive. She’s seen family, friends, and her Prineville community rally behind her children.

If you’d like to help Hartlee and Holden, there is a GoFundMe set up for medical bills.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.