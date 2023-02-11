Residents suffer burns in SE Portland apartment fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Several people suffered minor burns in an apartment fire in southeast Portland on Saturday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue said just before 9 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to Southeast 130th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a second-story apartment on fire. They found heavy smoke at the back of the apartment and flames on the porch. Firefighters limited spread to the neighboring apartments and put the fire out.

PF&R said “several” people suffered minor burns but got out of the apartment. They were not taken to a hospital. The Red Cross is helping residents with temporary housing.

PF&R said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

