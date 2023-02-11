Salem students help replenish scorched Santiam State Forest

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - It’s already been more than two years since the historic Beachie Creek Fire ripped through and scorched Oregon towns from Stayton to Detroit and beyond.

The Santiam State Forest was scorched, but with the help of the Oregon Department of Forestry, the State Forests Trust of Oregon and Salem students, restoration efforts are helping the land rise from the ashes.

So, with seedlings in one hand and a shovel in the other, 30 to 40 students from the Career Education Technical Center got their hands dirty planting Douglas Fir seedlings in an effort to revive the Santiam State Forest to what it once was.

Kellen Ursprung knows all too well how this fire impacted the community and his own family.

“We had some family who had lost their house and to see this area, it’s sad but we know it’s going to come back better in 50-60 years,” Ursprung said.

The State Forests Trust of Oregon created a new fund for just that; reestablishing the Santiam forest and getting younger generations involved in hands-on work to learn what it takes to make that happen.

“It’s pretty cool to help, and I’ve helped a little, thrown a couple of saplings into the ground myself,” South Salem High School Junior, Nicholas Baca, said.

“Our forests, although will run out eventually, we have to keep them going, keep them strong as long as we can,” Ursprung said.

John Walter is a silviculturist with the Oregon Department of Forestry and has been helping replant seedlings in burn areas for the last two years, planting one million each year over thousands of acres.

Eventually, these one-year-old seedlings will be as tall as the ones that burned and Walter is proud seeing some have grown already.

“The areas we replanted back in 21, some of those trees are already four feet tall, going back and saying ‘hey we did that!’” he said.

