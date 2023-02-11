Salem teen missing for more than a year found safe

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 1:03 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A Salem-area teenager missing for more than a year has been found safe, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Saturday, deputies said Ezra Mayhugh has been found and reunited with his family.

Mayhugh had been missing since Oct. 15, 2021, when he was last seen being dropped off by a friend in downtown Salem. He was 17 at the time his family reported him missing.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office worked with several other agencies to try to find Mayhugh. No further details have been released.

