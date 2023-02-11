SUV crashes into Vancouver family home before catching fire

By Chandler Watkins
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:51 PM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver family is happy to be unhurt after a car crashed into their home earlier this week.

The Goltvyanitsa family was in their home when police say a stolen car traveled off the road, through their fence, and into the side of the home.

“I am sitting in my living room with my three kids on my phone and I hear a crazy boom and see everything from the corner of my house flying at me and my kids,” says Marina Goltvyanitsa.

The boom was a car that came through the Goltvyanitsa’s home just after 8 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say the car was stolen, catching fire shortly after crashing through the wall.

“At that moment I’m like, ‘Where’s my kids?’” says Marina Goltvyanitsa.

Marina and her husband grabbed their children and ran outside. She says except for one of her sons getting a cut on his head, miraculously they were unharmed.

“In the moment I literally sensed a sort of protection. I can’t even explain to you guys. I know there is a living God. He protected us,” says Goltvyanitsa.

First responders came and put the fire out and detained two suspects -- a 14 and 17-year-old. The 17-year-old was booked in the Clark County Juvenile Justice Center on several charges.

The Goltvyanitsas’ say they aren’t upset with the teens and don’t want to press charges but want to bring awareness to the road the teens were traveling on before they crashed the car.

A neighbor shared a video of another crash that happened last summer, saying they have reached out to the city and are hoping to see changes on this street.

The Goltvyanitsas’ say they’re currently staying with family as insurance assesses the damage to their home.

