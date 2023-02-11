Woman threatens man with knife in McMinnville hotel, police say

MCMINNVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - A 35-year-old woman was arrested Friday morning after police said she threatened a man with a knife and then barricaded herself overnight in a McMinnville hotel room, according to the McMinnville Police Department.

At about 10 p.m. Thursday, all on-duty McMinnville police responded to a local hotel after a report of domestic violence. Police found the man who had called in the hotel lobby. He told police that he and the woman had checked into a room together, then he fell asleep on the bed.

The man said he woke to the woman standing over him and holding a hunting knife against his chest. He said she yelled “confusing” things at him and called him another name. He said she was also yelling, screaming, jumping on the floor and talking to herself.

After escaping from the room, the man said he called police.

Police said they cautiously knocked on the door, trying to speak with the woman, identified as Cassandra Pemberton of McMinnville. She “opened the door a few inches, saw them in the hallway, and immediately closed the door, locking both the deadbolt and the swing bar hotel latch lock on the back of the door,” police said.

Based on the man’s account that Pemberton was armed with a knife and likely suffering from a mental health episode, police said they started working on a plan to take her into custody without needing to break through the hotel door or confront her in the confined space of the room.

At about midnight, the man was taken to another hotel and given a room for the night. At 1 a.m. Friday, all on-duty officers were called away to help revive multiple overdose patients in the northwest part of town.

At about 9 a.m. Friday, Pemberton left the hotel room where she’d spent the night. Police found in her the hotel lobby and took her into custody without incident, they said.

Police said Pemberton had the knife described by the man in her possession and she was booked into the Yamhill County Jail on charges of threatening domestic violence and unlawful use of a weapon.

