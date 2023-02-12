1 dead in shooting in NE Portland
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 4:20 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a shooting in northeast Portland on Saturday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
PPB said at 2 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to Northeast First Avenue and Northeast Hancock Street. When they arrived, they found a person who had been shot and killed. The person has not been identified.
SEE ALSO: 1 dead after stabbing in Lents neighborhood, police say
Officers said the suspect left the scene and there have been no arrests. They did not release any suspect information.
Homicide detectives are investigating. During the investigation, NE Hancock Street is closed between NE First Avenue and Northeast Second Avenue.
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.