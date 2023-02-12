1 dead in shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a shooting in northeast Portland on Saturday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

#Breaking: Portland Police are on-scene of a shooting on NE First Avenue near NE Hancock Street. Red tape now up. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/m22CTtOpuQ — Jaden Schaul (@jadenschaul) February 11, 2023

PPB said at 2 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to Northeast First Avenue and Northeast Hancock Street. When they arrived, they found a person who had been shot and killed. The person has not been identified.

Officers said the suspect left the scene and there have been no arrests. They did not release any suspect information.

Update: PPB confirms one person has died in this shooting. More details at 5PM on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/EHbd92rZcT — Jaden Schaul (@jadenschaul) February 12, 2023

Homicide detectives are investigating. During the investigation, NE Hancock Street is closed between NE First Avenue and Northeast Second Avenue.

