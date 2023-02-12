Another dry day Sunday before showers return Monday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We scored another beautiful day! Morning clouds gave way to a mostly sunny afternoon, and metro area high temperatures topped out in the low 50s. It’ll be another mostly clear and cool night, with some fog developing in the valleys later. Overnight lows are expected to bottom out in the low 30s.

We may see some patchy morning fog tomorrow morning, then a mostly sunny afternoon. It looks like we’ll have more of those thin, high clouds around so the sunshine might have that “filtered” look. High temperatures will be similar to today-- in the low 50s. Even more clouds will push in tomorrow afternoon and evening ahead of the next wet system that arrives early Monday.

Monday will feature frequent scattered showers mixed with sun breaks, and high temperatures will be back down in the 40s.

We are calling a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday (morning only) as some models seem to be doubling down on the possibility for lowland snow. It looks like there’s another surge of moisture that comes through about 2 a.m. Tuesday, which will help drive snow down to the valley floor. Most of the exciting activity will happen while we’re sleeping, because models are drying us out well before sunrise. But, there’s a decent chance many of us will at least see a dusting on our lawns, with the possibility of some accumulation on roadways. That could mean a tricky morning commute if things do end up sticking. It’s still too early to nail down totals, but it doesn’t seem likely that we’ll get much more than trace amounts in the lowlands, with greater amounts in our local hills. We could see 10+ inches accumulating in the Cascades! We will continue to fine-tune the forecast in the next day or so.

The rest of the week looks pretty uneventful. We’ll likely be dry through Saturday and see a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, with lows in the low 30s and highs mainly in the 40s.

