Clam Sunday

By Katie Zuniga
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 6:54 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Happy Super Bowl Sunday everyone,

We started our morning with fog, rather dense in some areas. As we go through the day we’ll turn partly sunny then transition to the beginning of showers later tonight as a new system enters the region. Highs today will be similar to yesterday, in the low 50s.

Monday looks to have scattered showers with sun breaks, and highs dropping down a below average into the 40s. We have a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday morning with most models showing a possibility for lowland snow. The best chance we have for flurries seems to be while most of us will be asleep.  But, there’s a decent chance many of us will at least see a dusting on our lawns, with the possibility of some accumulation on roadways. We are looking at easily 10+ inches of new snow on the Cascades during the day and even more overnight!

The rest of the week looks cool in the mid-40s and dry for the most part, but in my opinion this far out is still a bit too soon to nail it down 😉

