Firefighters battle 2-alarm house fire on Sauvie Island

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a two-alarm house fire on Sauvie Island on Sunday.

Just before 2 p.m. Sunday, the Sauvie Island Fire Department and Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a house on Northwest Sauvie Island Road. When firefighters arrived, they called for a second alarm to help battle the blaze. As of 3:30 p.m., the fire appeared to be out.

Firefighters said everyone inside the house escaped safely.

A cause of the fire has not been released. NW Sauvie Island Rd. is blocked while firefighters remain on scene.

