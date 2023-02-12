First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: after Monday showers, expect snow on roads in spots Tuesday morning

We’ve seen a mix of fog, then sunshine, and now a few clouds overhead today. It’s a nice end to a dry weekend with temperatures above normal once again.

We’ve got ONE weather system moving through the region this week, and that will be tomorrow. This system is coming down the British Columbia coastline and contains colder air. But the air is coming off the Pacific ocean, which modifies the really cold airmass and keeps temperatures well above freezing during the daytime tomorrow.

The result is an active weather day with frequent showers, sunbreaks, and a breezy west wind. It’s possible one of showers contains thunder, hail, or even a snow/rain mix. That said, most of us will just experience regular cold showers tomorrow.

Showers taper off tomorrow evening and the period from sunset to about midnight should be mainly dry.

We’re calling Tuesday a “First Alert Weather Day” because a second round of showers arrives between midnight and 7am Tuesday. At this point it will be cold enough that snow could stick ANYWHERE. How much snow falls at YOUR home is totally dependent on whether heavy showers pass over your neighborhood. We are forecasting a DUSTING to 2″ anywhere west of the Cascades. Elevation will help since temps will be about 3 degrees cooler at 1,000′. But again, more important will be location of any bands of heavy showers. 2-4″ is possible above the 1,000′ elevation, especially up against the Coast and Cascade ranges

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday (KPTV)

Snow flurries end quickly right around sunrise Tuesday, then skies clear by noon for lots of afternoon sunshine Valentine’s Day. Unless more than 2″ falls, roads will be briefly snowy/icy in spots for Tuesday morning, then clear before noon. Expect some school delays/closures in spots Tuesday morning.

Tomorrow is a First Alert Weather Day for the Cascades and Coast Range. Expect steady snowfall from before sunrise Monday through sunrise Tuesday in the Cascades. During this time, 12-18″ will fall, our largest snowfall since December. Instead of just a few miles of snowy travel like normal, you can expect 10-20 miles of snowy roads due to much lower snow level. Blowing snow will be an issue at times Monday night too. In the Coast Range, snow falls down to around 1,000′ at times Monday, then lower Monday night. A total of 4-8″ is likely over the Coast Range summits, with much of that Monday night.

The rest of this week should be dry with a sun & cloud mix. Temperatures remain just a few notches below normal, with overnight frosts, but no wind means comfortable and bright days. The next chance for significant rain will be Sunday the 19th.

