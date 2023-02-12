Nike asks Portland for security partnership to reopen MLK Blvd store

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A new proposal from Nike to the City of Portland asked for a partnership to protect employees and customers at its Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard store.

While the Nike store at 2650 NE MLK Jr Blvd. is still listed as a location on their website, it is labeled as “closed for the next 7 days,” and has been since it was shuttered late last year with no explanation.

Nike said their employees and customers are their priority with the security proposal, which the city has not yet responded to.

“Because a safe and secure workplace is essential for our employees, consumers, and communities, we have proposed a sustained and coordinated partnership with the city to better protect employees, consumers, and the community surrounding our MLK Community Store,” Nike said.

Greg Hall at the nearby Le Bontemps Cafe and Caterin, said he hopes the city will work with Nike and reopen the store, as he missed shopping there and his café benefited from the foot traffic the shop attracted.

“There used to be a line across the way, and they’d come over here and get something to drink and go over there,” Hall said.

Frances Davis, who came to the shuttered store Saturday, said he was hoping to buy a new pair of shoes and that he hadn’t heard it shut down late last year.

Through the windows, passersby can still see boxes of shoes and clothes on shelves and racks inside.

“It’s unfortunate, so I’m bummed,” Davis said. “I see the shoes right there, waving at me!”

Davis said he also supports a partnership between Nike and the city.

“If having security through a partnership, to protect and make the customers feel safe, workers feel safe, and to help this community and have a business here that’s thriving, why not?” Davis said.

FOX 12 reached out to the City of Portland for comment, but they have not yet responded.

