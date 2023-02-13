2 arrested with more than 7 pounds of methamphetamines during traffic stop

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested with over seven pounds of methamphetamines Sunday evening in Madras, according to Oregon State Police.

At about 7:20 p.m., an Oregon State Trooper stopped a car for speeding on Highway 97 near E Street in Madras. During the stop, the Trooper noticed signs of criminal activity. He found several bags of methamphetamines.

The driver and the passenger, 42-year-old Luiz Maria Ramirez-Gutierrez, and 20-year-old Reyna Paola Marin-Ramirez, were both arrested. They were booked into the Jefferson County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, manufacture of a controlled substance and attempted distribution of commercial quantities of methamphetamine.

