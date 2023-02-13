Find colorful glass hearts in Tualatin’s parks as part of ‘Share the Love’

Over 150 brightly colored glass hearts will be hidden in Tualatin’s parks, trails and greenways during the month of February!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:37 AM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The city says that it’s a great way to encourage people to explore their parks during the winter. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with the people producing the event to learn more.

Learn more about the parks, trails and greenways where you can find the hearts here.

Learn more about the artist who created the hearts here.

