Find colorful glass hearts in Tualatin’s parks as part of ‘Share the Love’

TUALATIN, Ore. (KPTV) – Over 150 brightly colored glass hearts will be hidden in Tualatin’s parks, trails and greenways during the month of February!

The city says that it’s a great way to encourage people to explore their parks during the winter. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with the people producing the event to learn more.

